Topgolf Looks to Expand

For those following the growth of Topgolf, the out-of-home entertainment brand is seeking to broaden its portfolio by launching a new design it plans to use in small- and mid-sized cities across the U.S.

According to Chain Store Age, the new design will fit markets with a population of 100,000 to 500,000. “With this new concept, we will leverage over 19 years of operating experience and industry-leading Toptracer technology, while creatively designing and programming the space to bring an unforgettable entertainment experience to many more communities, reaching millions more guests than we ever could previously,” said Topgolf COO Craig Kessler.

“We are actively looking for sites and we will announce more details in the coming months,” he added. The golf entertainment gurus are available at www.topgolf.com and at 53 locations across the country and four more internationally.