Arcade Heroes reports seeing a modernized version of Centipede from Play Mechanix and ICE on location at a Dave and Buster’s in New York.

The game, licensed from Atari SA, is inspired by the original 1981 hit, but resembles the movie Pixels, according to one fan, who said, “It plays with the same concept as the original game, but now there are power-ups, it supports three players at the same time and you use a joystick to move your character instead of the trackball.”