Tony Maniscalco Joins Elaut in Top U.S. Sales Post

Industry vet Tony Maniscalco will now be heading sales for Elaut Group’s Benchmark Games, Elaut USA and Coast to Coast Entertainment, according to Benchmark COO Trevor Gianaris. Effective June 3, he will be Elaut Group’s executive vice president of sales, leading all sales and marketing initiatives for the group of companies.Tony will replace the executive sales duties of Glen Kramer, who stepped down as the CEO of Elaut USA and Coast to Coast Entertainment.

“Tony brings a tremendous wealth of industry knowledge and strong relationships within all segments of the amusement and gaming industries,” said Elaut Group CEO Eric Verstraeten.

The move follows Elaut Group’s consolidation of its New Jersey and Florida operations. They’ll now be located entirely within their new 78,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Lake Worth Beach, Fla., located at 2201 4th Avenue North.

“The move has been a challenge, but the day to day business has been moving along quite well,” stated Gianaris. “We are looking for Tony to keep our sales and marketing efforts moving forward.” (Visit www.elaut-amusement.com for more information.)

Maniscalco’s departure from previous employer Andamiro USA is effective May 30 after nearly 18 months with the company. “Tony was a valuable member of our sales and marketing team,” said company president Drew Maniscalco, who is also Tony’s brother. “We thank him for his contribution and wish him the very best in his new endeavor.”