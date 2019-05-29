New VR Game from Minority Media

Reclaim!, a new virtual reality game from Minority Media, is the company’s first eSports title, and is now available exclusively through its 4-player Chaos Jump systems worldwide.

In the game, players teleport from platform to platform in a virtual urban sci-fi environment, chasing, dodging and shooting at each other with their VR controllers while moving around a compact physical space. It’s active and socially engaging, the company says, and its small footprint makes it attractive to operators.

More information is available at www.weareminority.com.