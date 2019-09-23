To Tha Net to IAAPA Expo

The latest basketball game from UNIS, To Tha Net (plus the smaller To Tha Net Jr. cabinet for kids), is scheduled to debut next month in Orlando. The factory says both cabinets will be equipped with LCD backboards, and feature superb graphics and the dazzling lights and sounds you’d expect.

The original game’s monitor is a whopping 65” LCD display, and has real-time digital prompts to encourage repeat play, UNIS says. As many as 16 units can be linked together.

To Tha Net has been testing on location in Asia since March.

“The results have been remarkable,” said UNIS general manager Steven Tan. “We are seeing more and more repeat plays from competitive players who are drawn to the interactivity of the game. The voice prompts really get the players going.”

Players score points to progress through four different stages of the game, which can be altered by difficulty level to cater to various skill levels. They can complete against the clock or with other players for the highest score. Also, the game comes with a camera feature to get a photo of the player’s face for the leaderboard.

More information is on the UNIS website, www.unistechnology.com.