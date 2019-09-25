Redemption Plus Bows New Website

After two years of planning and implementation, Redemption Plus recently reported its plan to unveil a new website sometime this fall.

“The new platform is tailored to the specific needs of redemption customers and will allow Redemption Plus to adapt with the industry as it changes at an ever-increasing rate,” the company remarked.

They’ve been collaborating with Clarity Ventures and Image Makers on the project.

“Some of our customers have been shopping on our site for years,” said Mike Tipton, VP of marketing and sales at Redemption Plus. “We want to take care we don’t shock them, but we also needed to catch up to the modern e-commerce experiences everyone is familiar with.”

Stay tuned to www.redemptionplus.com.