Honey, I Shrunk My Willy Crash!

A smaller version of Bay Tek Entertainment’s redemption game Willy Crash has been made available. Featuring the unlucky stuntman of the same name, Willy Crash Mini allows for the exact gameplay experience with a smaller cabinet and a 32” screen.

The cabinet itself is one-and-a-half feet less wide, 10 inches less deep and almost one foot shorter than the original version. Bay Tek reported that the game’s software and plunger, however, are the same – maintaining the player experience but allowing it to fit into more locations.

“Our goal was to give locations with less floor space the ability to have these popular titles in their game rooms,” said Sammy Harrison, marketing manager at Bay Tek. For more information, contact [email protected]ekent.com.