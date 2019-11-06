Timezone Launching Venues, Aims to Transform Entertainment

Timezone, an FEC chain from The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG), recently refurbished its 75th venue this year, according to the company. Timezone Charlestown in New South Wales, Australia, was given the latest brand-new look, which included a new arcade offering.

“As a business, we are obsessed with the guest experience, and we are seeing a solid revenue growth and guest engagement, in venues we reposition across the network,” said Sonaal Chopra, TEEG CEO. In addition to Australia, Timezone has brought the new concepts to other markets such as Indonesia, India, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

An eighth location in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, this month will be the biggest in the city. They are that country’s leading FEC chain – popping up in premiere shopping malls like the coming one in AEON Mall Tan Phu.

The revamped venues boast a modern contemporary design, filled with “bright colors and clever lighting that Timezone’s family friendly spaces are renowned for.”

Additionally, the company’s kids’ “edutainment” brand Timezone Play ’N’ Learn just opened its 20th venue – the first in the southern city of Chennai, India. It has more locations across Indonesia, Indian, the Philippines and Vietnam.

TEEG says the concept has grown in popularity as an active indoor playground “where activity and movement in play builds development and academic success.”

“Our venues are custom designed with the help of an occupational therapist for children,” said Caroline Leong, COO of Timezone Play ’N’ Learn. “Each venue features play items and activity that promote development of sensory, motor and cognitive skills, crucial for future success.

More information is available at www.teeg.com.