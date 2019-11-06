Pins Mechanical Co., 16-Bit Bar + Arcade Open

A 30,000-sq.-ft. space in Nashville recently welcomed the combined Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, which has arcade games, pinball machines, 16 lanes of duckpin bowling, foosball and so much more.

Opened Oct. 25, according to Nashville Eater, the venue has three full bars with 24 taps, including an outdoor patio with a full 24-tap bar, three fire pits, a mezzanine with huge open skylights and garage door openings for pull-in food truck options.

Between the two brands, they have locations in Columbus, Cleveland, Dublin (Ohio), Indianapolis and Cincinnati – with one in Charlotte, N.C., on the way later this year. They can be reached at www.pinsbar.com and www.16-bitbar.com.