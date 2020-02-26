Tilted Arcade Brings Vidgame Golden Age

A new business in Mooresville, N.C., invites guests to “tilt their way back to the ‘80s” on retro video game and pinball machines. Called Tilted Arcade, the venue, which opened Jan. 17, has 16 arcade games and four pinball machines – Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, Lethal Weapon 3 pinball and Cruisin’ Exotica among them.

According to the Mooresville Tribune, the games are only 25 or 50 cents per play. Debit and credit cards are accepted in exchange for coins on site, so no need to fill your pockets with quarters ahead of time. Find them at www.facebook.com/TiltedArcade.