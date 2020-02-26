Pinball Star Amusements Promotes Festival Specials

Pinball Star Amusements, a Pennsylvania-based distributor of Jersey Jack Pinball, Chicago Gaming Company and other pin manufacturers, is offering a $500 off deal at upcoming shows, including the Texas Pinball Festival (March 27-29), Midwest Gaming Classic (April 3-5) and Allentown Pinfest (May 1-2).

New, in-box games opened on the show floors and used for three days will be available for $500 off. A limited number of machines will be available, and all order must be paid in full by April 17. Contact [email protected] for more information, or call 570-357-0042.

More information on the events can be found at www.texaspinball.com, www.midwestgamingclassic.com and www.pinfestival.com.