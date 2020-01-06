The Cultural Phenomenon of the Decade… Fortnite

A recent article from Business Insider declared Fortnite “the most important video game” of the 2010s… and added that it will be for the 2020s, too. With more than 250 million players worldwide, it’s easy to understand why. The game has inspired a cultural phenomenon not unlike Pong and Pac-Man did decades before it.

The Fortnite license has infiltrated the amusement industry and the methodology used to catapult the game to great success can translate to the coin-op business as well. As BI said, Fortnite is “redefining the idea of video games as a service by adapting to what players want.” That is, new game modes, special events and the like.

The game’s 100-player battle royale mode may be its most popular, and similar concepts are already thriving in the VR and esports communities. All-in-all, it’s definitely something to think about!