IAAPA Expo Seeking Presenters for 2020 Show

We’re only about a month and a half removed from IAAPA 2019, but show organizers are already hard at work on this year’s main event. IAAPA recently posted a call for presentations on its website, and will be accepting proposals for education sessions at IAAPA Expo 2020 through Jan. 22. Those selected will be notified March 31.

“Play an important role in moving the industry forward as a presenter at IAAPA Expo,” the association wrote. “Education sessions at IAAPA Expo are designed to engage attractions professionals and challenge traditional ways of thinking about how business is done.”

Click here to get the call for presentations guide, click here to go straight to the submissions portal, or email Sean Bonner ([email protected]) for more details.