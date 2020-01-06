Lasertron Conference This Month

Set for Jan. 28-29 at their company-owned location in Rochester, N.Y., Lasertron will be hosting a conference detailing their laser tag game system this month. The event will feature the company’s LED Illuminated Arena, which they say dramatically enhances player experience.

They will also provide demonstrations of their brand-new Battle Royale solo game experience, their first iteration of extremely popular online games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Go see what the buzz is about!

Book here or learn more at www.laser-tron.com. Or you can always contact Ann Kessler ([email protected]; 305-257-3930) and Greg Watches ([email protected]; 716-748-6430).