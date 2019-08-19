Bay Tek’s Open House Unveils Bigger Building

In the last year, Bay Tek Entertainment expanded their building in Pulaski, Wis., from 60,000 sq. ft. to 100,000 sq. ft., and held an open house for customers and suppliers on Aug. 15 to show it off. Guests were able to tour the new facilities, socialize, network and have fun.

“Really, we just wanted to thank them for their support throughout the years because we wouldn’t be here without them,” said Larry Treankler, founder of Bay Tek.

The open house began with a press conference with the Wisconsin State Lottery, which announced the launch of the new Skee-Ball scratch-off tickets.

“Not a lot of people know this, but Skee-Ball is made right here in Pulaski, Wisconsin,” said Bay Tek President Jim Keane. “This 111-year-old brand is rich with history, and we’re proud to be a part of it. We’re also honored to be able to grow the brand even more.”

Bay Tek, which can be reached at www.baytekent.com, was founded in 1977 and is family owned and operated.