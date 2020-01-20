Texas Pinball Festival March 27-29 Near Dallas

The 2020 Texas Pinball Festival will be held at the Frisco Hotel and Conference Center outside of Dallas, Texas, from March 27-29. Inside of about 40,000 sq. ft., organizers will have more than 400 pinball machines, classic video games and other game room goodies set to free play for the weekend.

An adult weekend pass is $65 or $75 at the door. The children’s weekend pass is currently $45. Learn more about registration costs on their website, www.texaspinball.com. The schedule is set for 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to the games, there will be a marketplace of sorts as well. Vendors, collectors and hobbyists will be bringing parts, supplies, game room memorabilia, and full-size pins and vidgames for sale.