LAI Games Now Shipping App-Enhanced Outnumbered

Described as a “smart game” with a free companion app “that extends gameplay in a way no other amusement machine does,” LAI Games’ Outnumbered is now in stock and shipping.

It’s a competitive target-shooting video game made for one or two players, and is specifically engineered to drive traffic to a venue by rewarding people every time they play – reaching beyond just the game room floor.

“The game creates an ecosystem to keep players returning to play by allowing them to unlock content and customize their experience through a free mobile app called Weapon Forge,” the company said. “After each stage played in-store, players are awarded achievements and rewards that they can use to create and upgrade custom weapons in the app.”

Players are able to save their progress and use the app to login at the cabinet, and also keep track of their progress against live global leaderboards.

“Outnumbered is a game of skill, based on speed and accuracy,” said Tabor Carlton, marketing director at LAI Games. “It offers a refreshing change from the traditional ‘spray ‘n’ play’ format of most rail shooters on the market, which has resulted in a growing competitive community around the game.” Learn more about it at www.laigames.com/outnumbered-arcade-game.