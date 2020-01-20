Laser Tag Day Coming March 28

The Laser Tag Museum will celebrate the 7th annual International Laser Tag Day on March 28. They will recognize the 30th anniversary of Laser Storm, “one of the pioneers of the laser tag industry” that focused on “creating an attractions-level laser tag experience for fun centers, bowling centers and roller rinks.”

The museum said this “often overlooked company” was the first laser tag manufacturer to receive an IAAPA Brass Ring Award and was also the first to use licensed movie properties like Stargate and X-Men in its products.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Laser Tag Museum has created a special poster that’s being made available at no cost to any laser tag location to display on the industry’s special day. Get two free posters for the 2020 International Laser Tag Day by visiting www.lasertagmuseum.com.