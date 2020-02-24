Terminator Salvation Available at Two Bit

The attraction-filled Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles now has the Spaces VR ride Terminator Salvation available to customers at $12 per play.

Featuring state-of-the-art motion chairs and 4D effects, the 4-player experience follows you and your friends as part of “a Resistance strike team on a thrilling mission to penetrate Skynet’s defenses and clear the way for Resistance bombers.” Go face-to-face against the Harvester – the giant non-humanoid bipedal hunter-killers produced by Skynet – and waves of T600s mass produced by Skynet.

The Terminator Salvation installment of the famous franchise began in 2009 with the film and video game releases. For the VR ride, book here or learn more at www.twobitcircus.com.