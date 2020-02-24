NQ64 Birmingham Opens in U.K. City

Following up its locations in Manchester and Liverpool, the arcade bar chain NQ64 just put down roots in the English city of Birmingham with a Jan. 31 grand opening.

Located in the iconic Custard Factory, Digbeth – the heart of Birmingham’s creative district – the arcade features retro classics like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Track & Field, Street Fighter 2 and Space Invaders, all run on a token system, according to Birmingham Live.

They also have classic consoles like the Nintendo 64 (of course), Megadrive and SNES – all free to play. Alongside the games, they have a drink menu with themed cocktails like the Pac’s A Punch and Princess Peach. Learn more at www.nq64.co.uk.