Betson Syracuse Open House in April

Betson’s Syracuse, N.Y., office will hold an open house and lunch in April to showcase its new equipment from top manufacturers.

Set for April 8 at Turning Stone Resort in nearby Verona from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., the event will include a mix of arcade and vending equipment from the likes of Adrenaline Amusements, AMI Entertainment, AMS, Crane Merchandising, LAI Games, Raw Thrills and USI.

RSVP by calling or emailing Dave Reiners (315-4370181; [email protected]), Zane Greenwald (315-952-7772; [email protected]) or Kevin Bergen (201-806-7743; [email protected]).