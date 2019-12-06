Talon Vortex Announced

Talon VR, the team that builds and supports more than 140 4-player virtual reality simulators at Dave & Buster’s locations around the country, recently announced the immediate availability of the Vortex.

They say the product is a turnkey “arcade cabinet of the future,” featuring more than 30 competitive experiences including race cars, roller coasters and fighter jets. “The proprietary virtual user interface allows the guest to easily select their reality, limiting the need for an operator, thus reducing overhead costs,” the company said.

The Vortex is designed to provide a social and replayable ride experience in a small footprint. “By integrating advanced virtual reality technology, Talon is providing a premium arcade attraction at a price point more accessible to entertainment centers, rental companies and theme parks of all shapes and sizes,” they tout.

Contact them at [email protected].