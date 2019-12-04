Elaut Group Partners With Team Play, Inc.

Coin machine factory Team Play teamed up with Elaut Group recently to display its new Pixel Pix photo booth (shown at IAAPA in deluxe and standard editions). The photo booths were the first of many new products that Elaut and Team Play will begin developing and marketing together, according to the companies.

“Ed Pellegrini and Ken Fedesna are highly accomplished game smiths, and we look forward to representing their future offerings,” said Trevor Gianaris, president and CEO of Elaut Group USA. “The interest in our new photo booth products was unbelievable.”

Elaut also reported a warm reception of its mobile “crane container,” a massive claw machine that can be transported from carnival to carnival with ease. The unit itself is a trailer. It’ll be fully introduced to the market late next year. More information is available at www.elaut-amusement.com and www.teamplayinc.net.