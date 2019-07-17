Stern to Reveal New Pin This Week at Comic-Con

Pinball fanatics are flipping out this week, as game maker Stern is announcing its latest machine Thursday, July 18, at San Diego’s Comic-Con International (July 18-21). The announcement will be streamed on YouTube at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time. If you’re going to be on the convention floor, they’ll be at Booth #501.

“Comic-Con is one of our favorite events every year and this year is no different,” said Gary Stern, chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball. “We will be unveiling a new game, providing special show exclusives, bringing the most pinball games that we’ve ever brought and sponsoring a can’t miss Comic-Con afterparty.”

The show exclusive is through a partnership with Scott Ian of the band Anthrax and Brendon Small of the virtual death metal band Dethklok from the animated series Metalocalypse. With them, Stern will be giving fans a change to purchase the soundtrack for Black Knight: Sword of Rage for $20. The baby blue vinyl will feature 12 original tracks from the game, and only 100 of the Comic-Con exclusive records will be available.

Free play in the pinball lounge, located next door to the convention center at the Marriott Marquis Pacific Ballroom 14-16, will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. Those who want to participate in tournament play should visit between 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or from 2-4 p.m. Sunday for qualification. The finals will be held immediately afterward on those days (9-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4-5 p.m. on Sunday). Each finalist walks away with prizes.

We’ll be back in Friday’s Instant RePlay to let you know what new pinball machine Stern has cooked up. In the meantime, any guesses? Visit www.sternpinball.com to see their current pinball lineup.