American Changer Corporation announced recently the finalization of an asset purchase agreement with Triad Design Group, a manufacturer of self-serve money changers that service a variety of industries.

Products and parts for Triad changers will continue to be sold under that brand’s name, and its principal owner, Chuck White, will join the American Changer team as the national accounts manager.

More information is available at www.americanchanger.com and www.triadbillchangers.com.