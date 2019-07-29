New BSR Attraction Coming

Bob’s Space Racers is getting ready to launch a new game just in time for the fall show season and holidays. Bright and colorful, it’s called Hang Time and with five units already in out in the field, sales top Ron Malinowski is amped up about it: “This is a very unique and exciting product. Jack [Cook] and our engineering team hit it out of the park with this one!”

With Hang Time, players grab the overhead bar and see how long they can hold on. BSR will have single-player models and will release more details as they near production time.

“Hang Time fits the bill for just about every location in the amusement sector right now and we expect it to be big in parks and FECs,” he said. “It ties in perfectly with what we’re doing at Bob’s Space Racers to create and introduce ‘difference-making’ machines.”

Keep up with this game’s development and more at BSR by visiting www.bobsspaceracers.com.