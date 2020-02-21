Stern Pinball Announces KMS as New Distributor

KMS has been appointed as Stern Pinball’s central European distributor for parts, accessories and merchandise, according to the company.

“We are always looking for ways to better serve the European market,” said chairman and CEO Gary Stern. “With a centralized European parts warehouse set up directly with our importer and distributor KMS, the pinball market will be better served in having products faster and at a more economical price.”

Stern said KMS was selected because of their “central European geographical location and their history and knowledge in small commercial order fulfillment.” KMS has also developed the official parts business website: www.stern-spareparts.eu.

KMS will expand their facilities and invest in a significant Stern inventory, the company noted. Plus, it will add personnel to its already experienced staff to facilitate sales of Stern Pinball parts, accessories and merchandise starting with European Stern distributors (KMS remains the importer and distributor of Stern Pinball machines for Germany).

“We have been longtime fans and customers of Stern Pinball and are very pleased to have the opportunity to represent Stern in distributing all things pinball, now including parts, accessories, and merchandise,” said Harold Scheper, GM and CEO of KMS.

Learn more about the companies at www.sternpinball.com or by emailing [email protected].