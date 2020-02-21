Betson Myrtle Beach Open House a Success

Betson Southeast held its annual open house in Myrtle Beach, S.C., last week (Feb. 13) at the Kingston Plantation Brighton Tower.

The event featured top manufacturers showcasing the latest games, industry representatives on hand to discuss services and products, and exclusive show finance and leasing specials. Betson’s Parts & Service team was also there with the latest touch screen monitors and other products.

The company’s next open house will be at its Orlando office, held from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at 4605 LB McLeod Rd., Suite 900. More details are available at www.betson.com.