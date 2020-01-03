Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Pin Picture Puzzles: Positively Precious!

Pin Picture Puzzles: Positively Precious!

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Here’s something really sweet that any pinball lover would enjoy. Dick McNicholas, founder of Pinball Art USA in Portland, is offering a selection of 11 flipper game backglasses in 500-piece picture puzzle form.

Just like any of his other uses of these glasses (considered the industry’s greatest artform) on greeting cards and wall-hung art, the quality of the puzzles is super and great eye-candy when the 18” x 18” puzzle is completed.

Among the classic flipper glasses available in puzzle format are Eight Ball Deluxe, Circus, Joker Poker, Moulin Rougeand (shown here) Gottlieb’s Card Whiz. The price of a single puzzle is $39.95 plus postage, and if ordered soon, the company will throw in six greeting cards on the house. Visit www.pinballartusa.com for more information or to order.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.