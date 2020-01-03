Pin Picture Puzzles: Positively Precious!

Here’s something really sweet that any pinball lover would enjoy. Dick McNicholas, founder of Pinball Art USA in Portland, is offering a selection of 11 flipper game backglasses in 500-piece picture puzzle form.

Just like any of his other uses of these glasses (considered the industry’s greatest artform) on greeting cards and wall-hung art, the quality of the puzzles is super and great eye-candy when the 18” x 18” puzzle is completed.

Among the classic flipper glasses available in puzzle format are Eight Ball Deluxe, Circus, Joker Poker, Moulin Rougeand (shown here) Gottlieb’s Card Whiz. The price of a single puzzle is $39.95 plus postage, and if ordered soon, the company will throw in six greeting cards on the house. Visit www.pinballartusa.com for more information or to order.