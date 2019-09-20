Special Guests at Betson’s NW Amusement Showcase

Betson’s Portland office is hosting its 10th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Hilton in Vancouver, Wash.

Featured there will be some special guests: The Crane Couple (Brittani and Julius of YouTube fame) and Marvel superheroes, who you can take photos with in the Marvel Adventure Lab photo booth. For those exhibiting, a special dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 preceding the event.

Interested in the showcase? Visit www.betson.com for additional information.