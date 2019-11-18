Cotton Candy Machine Featured by MC Global

The Queensland, Australia-based MC Global Games will be exhibiting their new attendant-free, self-cleaning cotton candy vending machine – Cotton Candy World – this week at IAAPA. They’ll be showing at the Gold Standard Games booth, #1911.

Featuring an attraction-generating top display, the machine vends non-sticky, dry, fluffy cotton candy in 70 seconds. Its vend door remains locked during the process and then unlocks once the cotton candy is ready to be removed.

MC Global’s owner Ray McGowan has been designing the machine for three years. It’s now operating in a number of FECs in Australia, producing an ROI in under 20 weeks. Learn more at www.mcglobalgames.com.