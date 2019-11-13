Spotlight Sessions Presented By IAAPA Expo Sponsors

IAAPA will have a “Sponsor Spotlight” series at the expo this year that features seven of the event’s platinum sponsors. Click here to read more about the sessions.

They include presentations from: Brogent Technologies (Nov. 18, 9:10-9:30 a.m.); S&S-Sansei Technologies (Nov. 19, 8:30-8:50 a.m.); Gateway Ticketing Systems (Nov. 19, 9:10-9:30 a.m.); DOF Robotics Nov. 20, 8:30-8:50 a.m.); Hasbro Inc. (Nov. 20, 9:10-9:30 a.m.); Aluvii Software (Nov. 21, 8:30-8:50 a.m.); and Leisure Development Partners (Nov. 21, 9:10-9:30 a.m.).

More information is available at www.iaapa.org.