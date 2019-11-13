TrainerTainment at Booth #1735

Business coach Beth Standlee’s TrainerTainment will be on hand at IAAPA Booth #1735 this year. Stop by to see her, director of operations Mary Southwick, director of training Candi Kelley and sales and training specialist Kim Wheeler.

They’ll be featuring their new GROW Academy online learning program, formally introduced at a press conference on Nov. 21 at 4:45 p.m. Standlee will be giving a talk on “Birthday Sales KPIs” at the FEC Lunch on Nov. 21 from noon-2 p.m., and Wheeler will have a seminar of her own on Nov. 19 from 3:30-5 p.m. called “The WHY Behind the Hi!: an In-Depth Look at VIP Guest Experience.” Learn more at www.trainertainment.net.