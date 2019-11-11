Come On Down! Coastal Has Plinko

Stop by Coastal Amusements’ Booth #1315 at IAAPA Expo to see their new Price is Right-inspired Plinko game – a redemption unit based on the hit TV show’s most popular game. Plinko made its TV debut in 1983, and soon it’ll be available at your favorite FECs.

“The game is beautifully designed and lit with RGB lights throughout, and will surely catch the eye of all players from anywhere in the room,” Coastal notes. “Players are challenged to drop the Plinko chip in any one of the nine winner slots. Time it just right, and direct the chip toward the “Multi-Chip” or any one of the nine “Megabonus” letters.”

With the Multi-Chip feature, multiple chips begin to rain down the playfield; the more chips that fall, the more tickets a player wins. The ultimate win is lighting up all nine lights at the bottom of the playfield to spell M-E-G-A-B-O-N-U-S. Learn more at www.coastalamusements.com.