Embed New Leadership Team Available at IAAPA Booth #1336

With their “Transforming the business of fun since 2001” tagline, Embed recently said it marked “an exciting new chapter with the appointment of a new executive leadership team.

They are Andy Welsh, chief technology officer; Sara Paz, chief marketing officer; Michael Lopez, chief experience officer; and Ladonna Whitaker, sales director, Americas. Meet them at IAAPA Expo booth #1336 in Orlando Nov. 19-22.

“I’m proud of the team that I’ve recruited and assembled,” said Renee Welsh, CEO of Embed and Booking Boss. “Embed is a balanced mix of people who embody deep industry entertainment business knowledge and experience, and high-tech professionals with experience transforming companies and industries.

