The famous video game Space Invaders turned 40 years old last year, and now, celebrating its status as one of the greatest arcade classics ever, original publisher Taito has partnered with 612 Entertainment on a new board game.

Space Invaders– The Board Game, which has already well-surpassed its $45,000 funding goal on Kickstarter, aims to “invade your living room tables” with its mix of deck-building and strategy.

The board game comes in multiple editions, and is for 2-4 players. Funding on the Kickstarter project will end on June 14, so be sure to head over to kickstarter.spaceinvadersbg.com to get yours. The limited-edition version starts at $30 with a limited-edition diorama art box with creator Tomohiro Nishikado’s printed signature going for $990.