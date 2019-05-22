Free Roam VR Coming to L.A.

Later this year, the Disney-backed virtual reality company Tyffon plans on opening its first “free roam” VR room in the Los Angeles-adjacent beach city of Santa Monica.

The company, which already has two Tyffonium venues in Tokyo (and one more coming soon), recently raised $7.8 million in funding to accelerate its expansion, pushing their overall investments to $12 million to date, according to Variety.

Their existing VR rooms in Japan combine VR technology and multi-sensory effects including the horror walk-through attraction Corridorand the fantasy-themed Tarot VR.

