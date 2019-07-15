Space Invaders Movie on the Way?

Production studio New Line is “back on the launchpad” with a new Space Invaders concept, a movie version of the classic 1978 Taito arcade game, reports Deadline.

Warner Bros bought the rights to the game several years ago, and New Line recently hired Greg Russo to write the script, following his work on the reboot of Mortal Kombat for the studio that prompted a production start in South Australia later this year.

Deadline noted that Russo has become a “go-to guy for these high-concept adaptations of branded games,” including Death Note 2 for Netflix and the video game franchise Saints Row for F. Gary Gray to produce and direct. He also rewrote the Resident Evil reboot at Constantin Film and Sony.