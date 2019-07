A pop-up arcade based on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things recently made its way to the U.K. Sponsored by Coca Cola, which had just released its New Coke line around the same timeframe as Season 3 of the show went online, the event was a “great publicity vehicle for both brands,” reported RePlay contributor Kevin Williams.

The TV show, based in the 1980s, has a huge following and the July 11 event generated interest from a young audience with its pieces of nostalgia.