Arcade in the Piazza

In order to share his love and knowledge of classic arcade games with the public, Antonio Nati has partnered with the ancient Italian town of Arzignano, near Venice, for a “Wednesday By Night” event with arcade games played outside in Piazza Liberta (a town square).

A couple dozen video games and pinball machines, all a part of Nati’s collection, have been featured as part of the event. Galaga, Donkey Kong and Q*bert are among those games.

Local retailers agreed to provide prizes for high scores on the machines, too, according to Arcade Blogger. Nati is already receiving inquiries from neighboring towns and cities to replicate the setup due to the success, so expect to see more events like this in Northern Italy in the weeks and months ahead.

You can go to his website, www.arcade-story.it, for more information.