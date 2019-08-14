Southern Amusement Expo On Sept. 11-13 in Georgia

The Atlanta Airport Marriott in College Park, Ga., is readying itself for the Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo, to be held there from Sept. 11-13. The event will be co-hosted by the Georgia Amusement & Music Operators Assn. (GAMOA), the North Carolina Coin Operators Assn. (NCCOA) and North Carolina Citizens for Free Enterprise.

The expo itself will be open on Sept. 12 from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sept. 13 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Other events include a seminar from TrainerTainment (Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-noon); a silent auction (Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.); a reception (Sept. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.) preceding an awards banquet (6:30-9 p.m.) and entertainment with a live auction (9:15 p.m.-midnight).

Registration information is available here (tickets cost $100-$150). Book your room at the special rate through Aug. 21. Additional info is available at www.gamoa.org/events.