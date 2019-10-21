Soccer Gamer Breaks Record

Finding a dedicated fan base for your unique video game offerings is important, operators. But good luck finding anyone as dedicated as German soccer fan Sepp Hedel, who is the new Guinness World Record holder for playing the interactive PC game Football Manager for 333 virtual seasons.

According to UPI, he started chasing the record in late 2017 when he was working in Africa. Far away from home, he really got into it (obviously), playing roughly 1,940 real-life hours to hit the achievement.

He eviscerated the previous record, which was “only” 221 seasons, set in December 2017 by Michal Leniec.