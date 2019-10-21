Intercard Partners With Party Expert Dorothy Lewis

The cashless technology provider Intercard recently joined forces with party expert Dorothy Lewis, who contributed to the company’s development of its Shindigger party planning and reservation software.

“Shindigger is priced to beat competing systems, and subscribers will also get a party business pro as a valuable additional resource,” Lewis said. “There’s so much that Shindigger can do beyond just booking reservations.”

Lewis has worked in the amusement industry for more than 25 years, and began her career with Al Kress, co-founder of Benchmark Games, before going on to work with Fun Station Associates and others.

“She played an important role in making Shindigger a special addition to the Intercard platform,” said CEO Scott Sherrod. “We urge all operators to try it and see how much it can do.”

To schedule a phone consultation with Lewis, Intercard asks that you contact Joe Guccione ([email protected]) or Bob Zoellner ([email protected]).