HeyDay FEC Chain Heading to Texas

The Oklahoma entertainment center HeyDay is adding a third location in Denison, Texas, and plans for an early November opening.

In late 2017, they became one of the first commercial tenants in the Gateway Village development where they’re heading into. Plans to open late last year were scuttled when unusually heavy rains delayed initial construction, according to the Herald Democrat.

HeyDay Denison will feature a 24-lane bowling alley, their 21-and-over Revolutions Bar area, laser tag, a ropes course, an arcade, mini-golf and more.

Their first location in Norman, Okla., opened in 2007 followed a decade later by one in Oklahoma City. More information about them is available at www.heydayfun.com.