SoCal Arcade Expo This Weekend

With more than 1,100 retro and modern pinball machines and video games, the Museum of Pinball in Banning, Calif., will play host to the 5th annual Arcade Expo March 15-17.

Expecting around 3,000 attendees through the three-day weekend, Arcade Expo 5.0 will feature free play on their machines, a “Starcade” (games out on the patio), a Donkey Kong “Kong Off” and around a dozen vendors, according to Johnathon Weeks, co-founder of the museum.

A swap meet/flea market with all types of arcade machines and related game room items for sale will be held March 16 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (contact Pete for info at 760-815-2959).

The Arcade Expo’s pinball and arcade silent auction will also be held that day from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with the preview auction all day March 15.

The Spring Classics Pinball Tournament will be held that Saturday, too, with qualifying on classic games open from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Finals for the top 20 participants will start at 7 p.m. There is a $15 entry fee for the tournament. All entry fees will go back to the field in payouts. Captain’s Auction Warehouse is sponsoring the tournament, and will be giving away a $500 gift certificate to the winner. For the first time, the tournament will be streamed live on Twitch.

Arcade Expo is open March 15 from 2:30 p.m.-midnight; March 16 from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.; and March 17 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets are $130 for an adult three-day pass and $35 for a child three-day pass. One-day options are available and can be found at www.arcadeexpo.com, along with additional information.

RePlay will have more coverage of the event next week and in a future issue of the magazine.

 

