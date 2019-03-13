PayRange Vets 100M Mobile Transactions

A leading in-app mobile payment service for unattended retail (and games, too), PayRange recently announced its platform has powered more than 100 million mobile transactions. The payment app is quick and efficient, making for a better vending experience, the company says.

With laundry, for example, consumers can view machine timers in the app and receive cycle completion notifications. Similarly, the app makes an effective change to traditional vending, wherein if a product fails to dispense, the user can be alerted that the malfunction was detected and automatically refunded.

“While macro trends are in favor of more automated and self-service retail, lack of frictionless payment and poor overall experience have been top problems that have limited growth,” said Paresh Patel, founder and CEO of PayRange. “Virtually every consumer has had difficulty paying a machine at some point or has lost money. We’re excited to be providing a solution that can play a part in unlocking this large sector of our economy.”

PayRange touts itself as providing the most accessible mobile payment service for laundry, vending, amusements and other merchants. Its mobile app is available on the App Store or Google Play.

More information is available at www.payrange.com.