Dive Into the Coming Expo’s VR Program

Ahead of the Amusement Expo, VR guru Bob Cooney will be hosting his latest VR “deep dive” webinar this Friday, March 15, at noon Pacific, where the spotlight will be on what to expect from this year’s second annual Virtual Reality Summit (held during Expo’s education day).

Cooney said there will be some surprise guests during the webinar, too. While nearly 500 people have already registered, it’s not too late for you to join in on this session (or a future one). Just click this linkor visit www.bobcooney.com for more information.