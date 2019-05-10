Registration for IAAPA Europe

The IAAPA Expo Europe (formerly Euro Attractions Show) is now taking registrants. The event will be held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in France from Sept. 16-19.

It’ll be the largest show floor in the event’s history with more than 550 exhibitors. Attendees will be able to take part in more than 100 hours of education, featuring 15 general sessions on topics like team management and leadership, revenue operations, guest experience, design, sustainability, marketing and more.

To register, visit www.iaapa.org/iaapaexpoeurope.