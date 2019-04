Shaffer Distributing just announced Andy Howren as their new sales consultant, bringing with him more than 15 years of sales and business development experience.

Based in the St. Louis office, the company says Howren has spent the last 12 years working in the technology and hospitality industries and “brings a great combination of sales experience, enthusiasm and a customer-first approach that makes him a perfect fit for the Shaffer sales team.” He can be reached at [email protected].