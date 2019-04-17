Chuck E. Cheese Going Public

After a merger with publicly-traded Leo Holdings, Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company CEC Entertainment is returning to the New York Stock Exchange. Leo Holdings plans on changing its name to Chuck E. Cheese Brands.

The company believes the valuation will be $1.4 billion. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management had purchased CEC in 2014 for $948 million. For fiscal year 2018, the company reported net sales of $896 million at its 750 venues across the Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza brands, according to CNBC.

Chuck E. Cheese is also in the process of renovating its stores. The company plans to remodel 60 stores by the end of 2019, bringing its completed total to 92 out of the 515 company-owned locations. Learn more at www.chuckecheese.com.